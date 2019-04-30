Robbie Neilson urges Dundee United to take their chances

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is delighted with the number of chances his team are creating.

He just wants his Tangerines to convert more of them.

Despite now having one eye fixed firmly on next month’s promotion play-offs, United cruised to an easy 2-0 victory over Falkirk at Tannadice on Saturday.

And, while he was happy with the performance, Robbie did feel the winning margin could have been much bigger.

“I thought first half we played really well and if we had come in at half time four or 5-0 up I don’t think there would have been any arguments about it,” he said.

“The second half wasn’t to the levels of the first half but the game was probably dead by then.

“I was delighted with the chances being created but I would have preferred if we were taking a few more of them.

“I’m pretty sure we had a fair number of them on target but I would have liked to have had a few more goals and been a bit more comfortable in the second half.

“It’s good we are creating, though.”

With confirmation of finishing second coming via Ross County’s automatic promotion-sealing win over Queen of the South on Friday night, the manager decided not to risk either defender Mark Connolly or attacker Peter Pawlett against the Bairns.

Both have had minor fitness issues and, with those play-off games in mind, he decided to take no chances going into the crucial post-regular season spell.

“Pawlett and Connolly, both of them had wee issues and we didn’t feel we should risk them but they should be ready for Morton,” Neilson added.

Paul McMullan came off because of injury and, while he’s also not a cause for concern, he could sit out that final fixture of the pre-play-off league campaign down at Cappielow.

“McMullan has had a wee groin problem the last few weeks,” added Robbie.

“We started him but we just felt at that point we should get him off, get him rested and see how he is for next week.

“And it was good to get Logan Chalmers on as well and give him a wee run.

“He’s been doing well recently in the reserves and been training with the first team.”