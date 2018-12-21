Robbie Neilson to get dollars from Mark Ogren to boost his Dundee United squad

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is set to get a January transfer kitty boost from new American owner Mark Ogren.

Earlier this week Neilson identified a defensive midfielder and another striker as his top priorities for next month’s winter window.

And it looks likely he’ll have the cash to get the players he wants and possibly a couple more.

Although Minnesota millionaire Ogren is unlikely to be at Tannadice himself before the new year and has not yet spoken to the media, it’s understood money for signings will be on the way soon.

Outgoing chairman Mike Martin has hinted at that, though did stress such matters were for his successor at Tannadice.

“We’re aware of some of his plans, but I think he’s best placed to articulate them and hopefully he’ll be able to do that pretty soon,” he said.

But it’s understood Ogren believes that in Neilson the club has the right manager and he’s prepared to back him with hard cash.

In a statement on the club website, the new big boss made clear he recognised the need to back the team.

“This is a crucial period for the club and we understand that the short-term focus must remain on ensuring the team continue their good form,” he said.

“It is our intention now to lay foundations that will create future success for the club and, to this end, we look forward to coming to Tannadice to outline our plan and create one vision for success that everyone connected with Dundee United can believe in.”

Meanwhile, Martin has described his 10 months at the helm of the Tangerines as a privilege.

“I think as you all know I’m a lifelong fan of Dundee United. My grandfather came from Dundee, I was brought up as a Dundee United fan and have been a passionate fan all of my life.

“To ultimately end up firstly in the boardroom and then in the chairman’s office at Dundee United really was a bit of a dream come true for me.

“I have, as well as feeling very privileged, enjoyed every moment, the good times and the bad times.

“I’ve worked hard, I think, I’ve done my best for the club and hopefully I leave it in a bit of a better state than when I took over.

“I’ll be back here, home and away, I’ll be at the matches.”