Robbie Neilson – Terrors can take the flak for recent performances

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists his side can take the scrutiny placed on them for recent performances.

Despite their 18-point lead at the top of the Championship, the Terrors have come in for some flak for their current five-game winless streak.

However, United gaffer Robbie simply believes they are the victims of their own success as they prepare to welcome second-placed Inverness to Tannadice tomorrow night.

© SNS

Asked if he was bothered by the criticism, he said: “Not really – it is just part of football now.

“We have set our standards so high by going 14 in a row unbeaten and winning nine matches back to back.

“You are going to have dips in your season but the important thing for us last Friday night at Alloa was making sure we got a point on the board.

“It wasn’t a great game or performance from our perspective but it was another point and another match down.

“Tomorrow, here on a good surface, will be a lot different and I don’t like playing on astro, even though I accept you have to do it.”

Robbie was also keen to ram home that his Tangerines side remain focused on their goals for the season as they look to seal the title and a return to the Premiership.

“They are motivated,” he asserted.

“When they came in at both half-time and full-time at Alloa there were words said between them.

“I actually didn’t need to say much.

“It was quite heated and the boys have standards that they want to meet.

“For us, it is about keeping calm during periods when we are not hitting form.

“There have been times during the season when that has happened and you can’t play at the very top of your form for the whole 36 matches of the season.

“When you have these wee blips it’s important we try to look at the bigger picture and see where we are.

“As far as being focused is concerned, tomorrow night’s game will probably help because it is on TV, you have the build-up, it is under the floodlights, etc.

“All that can help but in training and games we will be looking to do what we have done for most of the season.”