Robbie Neilson sure Dundee United are ready to do battle with ICT all over again

Robbie Neilson doesn’t believe facing each other for the second time in five days will pose problems for Dundee United or Inverness Caley Thistle in Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tannadice.

And despite his side coming out on top in the Championship clash on Tuesday, the Tangerines boss is predicting a tie that could go either way.

“It is just the same as any game. You prepare hard but you have a first-hand view of what they have done.

“In this league it can be several weeks with the way the fixtures are before you play each other but because we played on Tuesday we have an idea of what they have got, what they were doing.

“They changed their system so they might go back to their usual formation on Sunday.

“I expect them to bring (Aaron) Doran and (Carl) Tremarco back in but the decision might be whether to go one up or two up.

“But from our perspective we need to try to concentrate on what we are good at and if we do then I am hopeful we can go through.”

With Calum Butcher suspended, Robbie will decide between Morgaro Gomis or Fraser Fyvie for the vacant berth in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, having confirmed talks have taken place with Paul McMullan over a new contract, the manager has also hinted he’d like to make defender Mark Reynolds’ loan from Aberdeen a permanent switch.

“He’s still trying to get himself back from that long period out injured,” added Robbie.

“Ultimately, Mark will make a decision about what he wants to do with his future but he’s a player I really like.

“He’s a Premiership player and I think the fans have seen his quality.”