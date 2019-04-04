Robbie Neilson says only three points will do as Dundee United face Ross County

For Robbie Neilson the ups and downs of the past week or two are largely irrelevant – he takes Dundee United to the Highlands tomorrow night knowing only a win will keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.

The Tangerines face Championship leaders Ross County in front of the TV cameras looking to cut the gap at the top of the table to just two points.

And Robbie is well aware that if they don’t do that, realistically, United will not catch the Staggies.

“For us, the game on Friday was always going to be must-win,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter whether we’re five points behind or two points behind. We have to go there and win it.

“We are sitting here in a much better position than we were going into the last game with them which we won 1-0.

“We were 11 points adrift back then and it could have gone to 14 but since then we’ve managed to claw it back.

“Now we want to go up there and put some more pressure on County.

“Then it’s up to them to go and produce with the game in hand.”

Having won both his games in charge against County – 1-0 in Dingwall back in November and by the same score at Tannadice last month – the gaffer sees no reason why it can’t be a hat-trick of successes.

“We already know that we can get at County,” he added.

“We’ve beaten them twice already this season. We know that if we’re on our day and playing well, then we’re more than a match for them.”

He was in Inverness on Tuesday night to see the opposition battle to victory in the Highland derby but expects them to tweak their tactics for this one.

“From watching County on Tuesday night, I don’t think they’ll be as open and expansive as they were against Inverness.

“I think they’ll be a bit more defensive.

“They will probably be happy with a draw because they know they don’t need to go out and win the game.”

United will head north with defender Mark Connolly set to return after being out since that Tannadice win over County on March 19.

“Mark’s back in training and he will be fine,” Neilson said.

“I might make changes from the weekend, it’s something I am thinking about.”