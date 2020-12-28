Robbie Neilson admits he could still feel Jim McLean’s presence at Dundee United when he was in the dugout.

McLean, who has died at the age of 83, led the club to their sole top-flight title success in 1983 and oversaw the run to the Uefa Cup final four years later.

His hugely successful time in the dugout stretched from 1971 to 1993 and Neilson insists he benefited from the foundations the legendary boss put in place.

The Hearts boss – who masterminded United’s Championship title triumph last season before returning to Tynecastle in the summer – said: “His legacy up there is unbelievable, even when I was there you could still feel his legacy there in terms of what he achieved.

“When I was up there as a player and as a manager he was the main man in the club.

“Before Jim took over they were a lower-end second division team.

‘Up there with Ferguson and Stein’

“Jim instilled a winning mentality around the place.

“If you’re looking at Scottish managers, you’ve got Alex Ferguson, Jock Stein and McLean, they’re probably the three you would put in that bracket of greatness.

🗣️ 'He was one of the best…' Jim McLean should be remembered as one of the "greatest managers Scotland has ever produced," says former Dundee United defender Maurice Malpas.https://t.co/rp5ifJLV1a pic.twitter.com/RLb01CyNGv — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) December 27, 2020

“I know a number of players who played under him and coaches who worked under him as well.

“There were a lot of stories and I think there will be a few decent books about Jim, his management and how he got the best out of the players.”