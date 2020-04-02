Robbie Neilson salutes Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren’s leadership

Robbie Neilson has hailed Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren’s “strong leadership” during the coronavirus crisis.

Neilson remains on duty at Tannadice as part of a skeleton staff tasked with keeping the Tangerines ticking over during lockdown.

With his players all placed on furlough leave, the United gaffer is concentrating on medium to long-term planning.

And he is doing so with the unwavering backing of his US-based chairman.

“The chairman has been great since the day he came in,” said Neilson.

“In situations like this, with the unknowns, it’s so important that you have strong leadership from above – and we’ve certainly got that from the chairman.

“He has invested heavily in this football club and the objective is still, as it has always been, to get this team into the Premiership.

“That hasn’t changed at all, even with this current situation. That’s the sole focus for us.

“Ultimately we have to make sure everyone’s safe. We’re focusing on that at the moment.

“But once the football starts again it will be business as usual for us.”

The United boss, speaking online with the club’s head of communications, Joe Rice, also revealed his gratitude for the work done by his back room team this season.

“When I came back up from MK and I was coming into Dundee United, I decided I was going to make some changes to my coaching staff,” Neilson explained.

“I didn’t want to go down the route of bringing in friends, where it just becomes an old pals act kind of thing.

“I felt it was important to bring guys in that can complement what you can do.

“There are areas I feel comfortable in and areas I don’t feel comfortable in, so Lee (McCulloch) and Gordon (Forrest) can cover those areas.

“Initially when I brought Gordon in I was interviewing someone else and a guy he put me in touch with said to speak to Gordon.

“I did background checks, he’s got a great CV, working with the SFA, in New Zealand, in Vancouver, set up their youth set-up and became assistant manager.

“Then, when I actually spoke to him, within a couple of minutes I’d made my mind up and it was me trying to sell it to him.

“He’s been great since day one – great on the training ground, great detail, works extremely hard.

“With Lee, I didn’t know him, but somebody put me in touch with him and he initially came in a couple of days a week.

“Everyone seemed to get on very well. Lee’s great on the training ground, he’s got great enthusiasm, he’s got good detail.

“He’s also been in the manager’s position before and he understands the different aspects of it.

“The two of them really complement each other and they get on really well with the rest of the staff, which is great.”