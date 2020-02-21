Robbie Neilson relishing Caley Jags clash at Tannadice tonight

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson is anticipating facing a ‘gung-ho’ Inverness side at Tannadice tonight.

On their current three-game winless run in the Championship, United have struggled to break down the likes of Morton, Arbroath and Alloa, picking up just two points from the clashes.

However, Terrors boss Robbie is relishing what he hopes is a more open game against John Robertson’s second-placed Caley Jags as the league leaders aim to extend their 18-point advantage at the top.

“It is a big game and it is one we are looking forward to,” he said.

“The last couple of games have been against teams that have sat in and made it difficult to break them down.

“Inverness will be different in that they are second in the league and chasing us.

“They will have to come and try to get a result.

“The way Robbo always plays is open, expansive and even gung-ho at times, so I am expecting a more entertaining game.

“They have had much of the same team for the two or three years Robbo has been up there. They have sold Coll Donaldson and Jamie McCart, replacing them with Brad McKay and Kevin McHattie – guys who have played a lot of games for them anyway.

“They probably don’t have depth in the squad but I watched them against Rangers Colts in the Challenge Cup and they still played the same way. So it’s not a case of changing their style because they lost a couple of players.”

United will have to get used to more Friday night games after having three games in April moved for television with Robbie admitting it’s not an ideal scenario.

He added: “Ideally you play on a Saturday and that’s more so for the sake of the fans.

“For instance, we have to go up to Inverness on a Friday in April (the 10th) for a 7.05 kick-off and it’s difficult for the supporters to get up there for that.

“Even if the game is at Tannadice, we have fans from all over Scotland to watch us and it’s not easy to take the afternoon or whole day off work so that you can travel. It is not ideal but TV dictates it.

“You are getting exposure of your team on the telly but if I had the choice then it would be 3pm on a Saturday afternoon.”