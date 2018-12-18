Robbie Neilson pleased with Inverness display but wants Dundee United to be more clinical

The result was not all they’d hoped for but Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson took heart from the draw at Inverness on Saturday.

The Tangerines had to fight back from being a goal down at half-time to earn a point thanks to a late Billy King strike.

However, anyone who braved the winter weather to get to the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium saw a game United dominated and should have taken all three points from.

After disappointing displays against Ayr and Morton in their previous two outings, the showing left the gaffer encouraged.

“We were disappointed not to take three points but I was really pleased with the performance, to be honest,” said Robbie.

“I thought we controlled large parts of the game, passed the ball really well and got into a lot of good areas.

“The players did exactly what I’m asking them to do and I think the last couple of games we haven’t, we’ve looked a wee bit lacklustre.

“I thought we got our movement back and were getting players into good areas but we lacked that final moment, the most important moment, putting the ball in the net.”

Having travelled to the Inverness area on Friday, United were hit by a sickness bug that meant recent star man Paul McMullan was only fit enough for the bench.

That meant a first start for Matty Smith under Robbie and he was pleased by the 21-year-old’s contribution.

“There were a couple not too well but that’s not an excuse,” he said.

“McMullan was one of them but he was able to come on.

“And I thought Matty Smith came in and did great. He had a great effort and the keeper’s made a fantastic save.

“He could have scored and he would have deserved it.”