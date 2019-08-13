Robbie Neilson pleased by Dundee United’s first comeback win since March

Dundee United’s first comeback win since March has added to manager Robbie Neilson’s belief in their promotion credentials.

The Tangerines fought back from a goal down at Partick Thistle on Friday night to win 2-1.

That’s their first win in a game in which they’ve gone behind since they beat Alloa at Tannadice on March 23.

In part that’s because his team have got the first goal in most of their outings since but the gaffer was still delighted to see his men show the resilience they did at Firhill as goals from Lawrence Shankland and Peter Pawlett earned three points to keep them at the top of the Championship.

“I thought we answered a lot of questions with this result,” said Robbie.

“We came in at half-time 1-0 down and people will have been wondering ‘can they turn it around?’

“There will be teams watching that seeing us come back and it puts pressure on them for their matches.

“It has been a while since we have gone behind and come back and won a game so that’s pleasing.

“We looked pretty much in control towards the end. I thought we started really well and had chances but we just lost a really bad goal.

“We didn’t press the ball well enough. We were a wee bit jaggy for the next 15 minutes but settled down towards half-time.

“I thought in the second half we were better, passed the ball better and got it to the attacking boys.

“We went through the midfield more and opened the game up.”