Robbie Neilson keeping options open in hunt for new Dundee United striker

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson will not put all his eggs in one basket as he searches for a new striker.

The Tangerines have confirmed their interest in Ayr United goal machine Lawrence Shankland.

And it’s understood they have made the 23-year-old a lucrative deal to come to Tannadice.

© DC Thomson

Knowing, however, the free agent has been speaking to a number of clubs, United are aware it’s a deal that might not come through.

And with the talks Shankland’s having with the likes of Hull City and Sunderland still ongoing, it could be into next week at least before his future is sorted out.

With that in mind, Robbie is continuing to consider a number of other options for the front man he wants to add as a replacement for last season’s top scorer Pavol Safranko.

Meanwhile, pre-season work was continuing at the club’s training base at St Andrews.

And the players will get their first taste of action when they make the short journey to Methil to face East Fife on Saturday.

© SNS

With only three games pencilled in before competitive action kicks off with the Betfred Cup group opener against Hearts at Tynecastle a fortnight tomorrow, it will be a strong XI that turns out at New Bayview.

Included will be new signing Liam Smith, a team-mate of Shankland’s at Somerset Park last term. Travelling fans will also get a first look at Argentine left-back Adrian Sporle.

The Fifers have already seen action this week against Albion Rovers. Deniz Mehmet, who is set to rejoin United, turned out for them in that win because they were short of a goalkeeper.