Robbie Neilson hails ‘absolutely brilliant’ news that Jim McLean statue to be built outside Tannadice

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has hailed the news a statue of Jim McLean is to be built outside Tannadice and hopes his side can enjoy some of the success he had at the club.

The news broke on Saturday, as United downed Queen of the South 3-0 at home, that the Jim McLean Statue Group has been successful in reaching its funding target of £62,000, with the tribute planned to be in place by spring next year.

The iconic image of McLean holding aloft the 1983 Premier Division trophy will be cast in bronze by sculptor Alan Heriott as a constant reminder of the success he enjoyed as Tangerines boss.

Along with the league title, McLean steered United to two League Cups and many memorable forays into the latter stages of European competition.

It is a marvellous legacy and one Robbie is inspired by.

“It’s absolutely brilliant,” Neilson said. “There’s a togetherness at the club, the people that are behind that have been driving that forward and have been great.

“It’s important we continue that togetherness between the fans and the club.

“That’s the only way you win a league. They need to be travelling down to away games to help us out and coming to games at Tannadice in their numbers to make it an intimidating atmosphere for the opposition.

“It’s brilliant for Jim, there’s a lot of his ex-players still here in Paul Hegarty, Dave Narey was here on Saturday and Maurice Malpas is here regularly as well.

“It’s great there’s still that connection to the club. I think it’s really important and I hope we’ve got guys that can, hopefully, emulate that but it will be very difficult.

“I think the players know (of McLean’s exploits).

“Most of the boys that we’ve got here are Scottish, a couple of English boys, but everyone in Scotland knows the history of the club, the European nights, winning the league.

“We want to try to get as close to that as we can.

“I won’t say we’re going to emulate it because the success they had was absolutely phenomenal.

“It’s important for us that we remember that with the Jim McLean statue.”