Robbie Neilson: Dundee United’s early-season form was ‘unsustainable’

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson believes their early-season form was “unsustainable” after coming in for some flak in recent games.

United went on a 13-game unbeaten run, which included nine wins in a row, from the back end of October until late January to leave them sitting in an immensely strong position at the top of the Championship.

However, their form in the last five league games has been patchy and has seen Inverness close the gap at the summit to 16 points.

Robbie is not concerned by that, though, and believes they could never keep winning at the rate they were before.

“I think people are probably looking at it and comparing it to the form we had over the 13 games unbeaten,” he said.

“That was unsustainable for the whole season. We won nine in a row and that’s what’s managed to get us those points.

“The form we’re in just now is mirroring the rest of the league, so it’s important we make sure we push on and get back to where we were earlier in the season.”

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

Up next for the Terrors is the visit of bottom side Partick to Tannadice tomorrow.

Asked if he has been surprised by their troubles, Robbie added: “I am because I thought when Ian went there they’d have got a bounce and a kick, especially with the January window.

“They brought in good players from the Premiership like Brian Graham and Jamie Barjonas, but it just doesn’t seem to have happened.

“You can get that – they’ve still got time. They’ve got 11 games to go and I’m sure Ian will be hoping to turn it round.

“Teams are dropping points left, right and centre, it’s just the way it is. Generally, when you’re in a league like this you’ll have one, maybe two teams that are cut adrift and are guaranteed points for everyone.

“But, at this moment in time, it’s so tight, even down at the bottom. Partick are 13 points away from the play-offs, so it just shows you.

“Everyone can beat everyone so, for us, it’s so important to get something out of the game, even if it’s not three points.”

Paul McMullan is expected to be fit enough to be involved against the Jags, while Calum Butcher is touch and go. Nicky Clark is back in training with ball at his feet after an ankle break.