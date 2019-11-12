Robbie Neilson delighted to reward Arabs

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson says he is pleased his team are giving fans plenty to shout about at the moment.

More than 4,000 United supporters crammed into a sold-out Dens Park on Friday night to watch their team run out 2-0 derby winners against city rivals Dundee.

They created a huge amount of noise in the away end as Nicky Clark and Lawrence Shankland strikes saw the Tangerines move nine points clear of the Dark Blues and six ahead of Ayr at the top of the Championship.

And boss Robbie puts that down to a growing feeling of togetherness at Tannadice right now.

He said: “People that have covered Dundee United for longer than I’ve been here will know the unity between the fans and the club had taken quite a hit in the last four or five years.

“Now the new owners have come in, the sporting director has come in and we’ve got new players in, there’s that togetherness getting built.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“We’ve got a group of players here that the majority of them stay in the city and they’ve got wives that work in the city and kids that go to school in the city.

“They understand the magnitude of a derby because they know that, if their kids are going into primary school on a Monday morning and their dad’s just been beaten in a derby, they’re going to get stick.

“They understand what the club’s about, they understand the togetherness that these games build but also that the Dundee United fans want hard work and they want people to be committed.

“That’s what the players do, sometimes they’ll win, sometimes they’ll lose but as long as they do that hard work then we’re all happy.”

Robbie also took the time to praise his players for the way they handled the threats of the Dark Blues to take control and win the game in the second half.

He added: “Dundee are a very good team. Dorrans is a top player, Byrne’s a really good player and the two of them drop in deep so they get a lot of control of the ball.

“We knew it was going to happen so we had to try to stay compact, wait for them to give it away and then try to counter attack a wee bit.

“We managed to do it because we’ve got good pace in the team and it gave us a foothold in the game.”