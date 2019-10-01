Robbie Neilson calls on Tangerine army to shout Dundee United to victory

Robbie Neilson has called on Arabs to shout his Dundee United side to victory on Friday night at Alloa.

The Tangerines are flying at the top of the table after a 6-0 home thumping of Greenock Morton at Tannadice on Saturday.

That’s seen them rattle in 18 goals in just four home matches in the Championship this season.

On the road goals are much harder to come by, with four netted in three matches, though that has still earned them six points from a possible nine.

They face bottom side Alloa in this week’s TV match at Recreation Park.

Robbie has hailed the effect more than 7,000 fans had on his team’s performance on Saturday and wants similar encouragement from the away following.

He said: “It was pleasing we had 7,400 at Saturday’s game and, hopefully, we can take a good support down to Alloa.

“I know it’s a Friday night match on the TV and that it’s a 7.05pm kick-off but we hope our fans go there in numbers because the backing we get from the supporters is so important to the players.

“The home fans have been great and the away fans have been phenomenal.

“We need that again on Friday because the season isn’t won or lost with the Morton result.

“We need to do it at Alloa then down at Queen of the South – two tough challenges.”

Meanwhile, Robbie revealed he almost sent attacking midfielder Logan Chalmers out on loan, as he has done with Declan Glass and Matty Smith.

However, he’s kept the local lad with the United first team and was delighted to see the 19-year-old grab a first league goal in the win over Ton.

Robbie added: “We did think about putting him out on loan but decided to keep him with us in order to give him 15-minute spells here and there or even a start or two now and again.

“It is about developing for him this season and, if he can get games while doing that, then great because he has real quality.”

United’s reserves beat Motherwell 4-1 yesterday with goals from Cammy Smith (2), Louis Appere and Darren Watson.