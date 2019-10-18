Robbie Neilson: Bringing European football back to Tannadice is ‘ultimate aim’ for club

Robbie Neilson may have been set the long-term target of bringing European football back to Tannadice by sporting director Tony Asghar.

However, after signing an extended contract until the summer of 2022, the Dundee United boss has his focus solely on the task this season of getting the Tangerines back to the Premiership.

Robbie said: “We managed to do it at Hearts. We got promoted and then got ourselves into the Europa League qualifiers the following season.

“It’s great for the fans and then the players can test themselves at another level.

“That’s the ultimate aim for the club.

“We don’t want to get too carried away – there is still a long way to go and we need to get out of the Championship and push on from there – but that’s our aspiration.”

After putting pen to paper on his new deal, Robbie added: “This was an easy decision to make.

“We are trying to build something special here at Dundee United, and if you look at where the club was a year ago, it is night and day now.”

Also signing new two-and-a-half year extensions were assistant head coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest.

“I’m delighted with the two of them,” said Robbie.

“I didn’t know either of them when I came in but when I came in I felt we needed to make changes with the coaching staff.

“Within two minutes of meeting Gordon and Lee, I thought they would bring the club forward. They work really well at the club, and the players really like them which is really important.

“It’s a big factor to get stability. It’s rarely seen in football these days.”

In a flurry of contract activity, the club also secured the future of “big asset” Louis Appere until 2022.

Robbie added: “I’m delighted to get big Louis signed up. He’s a great prospect. We’ve tried to get it over the line for a while because he’s a big asset.

“If he stays here for a few years and fulfils his potential, then he can really go onto much bigger things.

Meanwhile, the United boss is likely to be without Jamie Robson for the trip to Queen of the South tomorrow.