Robbie Neilson believes Dundee United are ready for match against Inverness Caley Thistle

Dundee United rounded off their preparations for another crack at promotion from the Championship with a friendly defeat at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

However, boss Robbie Neilson is confident his side are now ready for Saturday’s big league kick-off against Inverness Caley Thistle at Tannadice.

After going with a much-changed starting line-up, Robbie gave most of the men who’ll start this Saturday half an hour in the 2-1 defeat at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

And after Saturday he now feels the vast majority of his squad are ready for the task ahead.

“It was a really good workout, I was really pleased with it,” said Robbie.

“Both teams were at it right from the start. I made a lot of changes to the starting team but all the boys who came in did really well, showed a very good work-rate.

“Shrewsbury are a really physical, big strong team with some good players in there as well, so we had to stand up to that. It was a great work out.

“Overall, I’ve been pleased with the pre-season, with the obvious exception of the disappointment of the East Fife result and how it transpired.

“If you look at the sections, we would have gone through but for that result.

“Sometimes that’s just the way it works out and that one blip has cost us.

“But the main priority has always been the league and getting ready for that.

“That’s the main focus now and we’re making sure we’re ready for the weekend. I feel we are.”

That Betfred loss to East Fife last week proved costly.

The Fifers pulled off another shock as they drew with Hearts on Saturday and then earned a penalty shootout bonus point to leapfrog United into second place and send them out of the competition.

Meanwhile, defender-cum- midfielder Rachid Bouhenna appears close to teaming up with former boss Csaba Laszlo at Romanian outfit Sepsi Sfantu.

The 28-year-old was not in the United squad at the weekend and has travelled to the continent for signing talks.

Saudi Arabians Abha Club had also been showing an interest in the French-Algerian but he now looks set to join Sepsi.