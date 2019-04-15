Increasing attacking options can put Dundee United in strong position says Robbie Neilson

Boss Robbie Neilson believes increased attacking options can put Dundee United in a strong position for the closing weeks of the season.

Friday night’s win over Ayr United saw Osman Sow finally make his first home start after an injury hit opening two months as a United player.

The Swede got almost an hour before top scorers Pavol Safranko and Nicky Clark came off the bench to help the Tangerines come back from trailing at the break to win 2-1.

Safranko struck the equaliser just four minutes after coming on and it was left to in-form Paul McMullan to grab the winner.

The presence of those four, plus Peter Pawlett and the fact Cammy Smith is closing on a return from injury, means the manager has plenty choices for his forward positions.

And Robbie was pleased to have Sow, who’s been hampered by a calf problem, back.

“He linked the game and made some good runs in behind. He started to cramp up so we gave him a bit of treatment to get another 10 minutes out of him to build his fitness,” he said.

“He’ll get there. We just need to keep persevering and keep backing him. I’ve known him for a long time and he’s a top player.

“And it was a great finish from Pavol when he came on. I need to try to get him in those positions more.

“He’s a good finisher but I think he has to do more to link the play for us. At times he can be better but his actual work rate and quality around the box is really good. There’s no doubting that his attributes are his work rate and his finishing.”

Returning to Sow, while he did not go into detail, the gaffer dismissed an incident at an airport in Stockholm a week past Saturday when the Swede was held by customs officials because he was carrying a large sum of cash as no more than a misunderstanding.

“To be honest with you, it’s a non-event. It’s something that’s happened and it will all get cleared up in the coming weeks. It’s just a case of putting it to bed,” was how he put it.

Friday’s win and Ross County’s draw with Partick on Saturday means the race for automatic promotion remains on, though if the Staggies win at Ayr on Friday, their superior goal difference will effectively secure them top spot.