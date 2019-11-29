Robbie McIntosh victim says officials have not taken responsibility for killer’s attack on her

A grandmother viciously assaulted by convicted murderer Robbie McIntosh has accused officials of breaking promises over a newly published report into the attack.

Linda McDonald said she was “bitterly disappointed” with Elaine Torrance, independent chair of the Tayside multi-agency public protection arrangements oversight group, which oversaw McIntosh’s home leave from prison.

© Supplied

A report into the events which led to McIntosh beating Linda with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods in August 2017 found a number of flaws with the balance of information shared between agencies as to the risk the killer posed to the public.

However, report author Mark Cooper ultimately concluded that McIntosh alone was responsible for the attack and that it could not have been predicted.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

This week, Ms Torrance apologised for the “dreadful experience”.

She said: “They (Linda) have suffered significant physical and emotional harm and we recognise the distress this has caused to their family and to previous families and individuals who have suffered as a consequence of this individual’s actions.

“We deeply regret that this incident happened.”

© DC Thomson

But Linda responded: “I am bitterly disappointed to see Elaine Torrance focus on him (McIntosh) alone being responsible for the attack and this could not be predicted.

“Shame on her. She promised me when I met her that she would apologise but I have not yet heard her admit there were failings.

“I don’t want sympathy. I want an acknowledgement that mistakes were made. I don’t believe the report adequately does that.

“They have put responsibility at his door but they must take responsibility for what he did because of their inability to monitor him as they should have.”