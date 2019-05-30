Robbie McIntosh campaigner Linda McDonald ‘elated’ after prison plans put forward

Linda McDonald has insisted she is “elated” after plans for new efforts to keep the worst criminals behind bars for life were put forward.

The Dundee mum was lucky to survive a brutal beating at the hands of convicted killer Robbie McIntosh, who was on day release from prison.

He was convicted of the murder of Anne Nicoll in 2001 and carried out his brutal attack on Linda 17 years later.

Now Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, has launched a bill in the Scottish Parliament to give Scottish judges the power to impose whole life sentences to those convicted of the most serious violent and sexual crimes, including murder.

Mr Kerr said: “We must give judges the ability to put the worst criminals behind bars for the rest of their lives. Judges south of the border already have this power, it is time Scottish judges did also.

“The worst offenders should be in no doubt that they face the severest consequences for their actions – jail for the rest of their lives.

“Giving judges this option will keep the public safer and give victims the justice they deserve.”

Since recovering from her horrific injuries, Linda has been fighting for a change in the law to ensure no one ever goes through the same thing again.

And she has expressed her delight at the latest news.

Linda said: “This is the best news possible. I am elated at this.

“My heart skipped a beat when I heard about this proposed bill.

“This is what I have been fighting for. If it means it gives Scottish judges the power to lock serious criminals up for life it would be fantastic.

“It means what happened to me should never happen to anyone else.

“It’s just common sense.

“Those people who commit serious violent crimes should be locked up for life and it should mean life.”

If passed the bill would mean that Scottish courts would still have discretion to impose the appropriate sentence based on all the facts of each case.

Currently in Scotland, after serving the minimum number of years fixed by the court, an offender who was supposedly sentenced to “life” is automatically considered for release by the parole board.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “The proposed Whole Life Custody (Scotland) Bill will not mean that the perpetrators of a particular crime will always receive a whole life sentence, but rather that the courts will have the power to impose one where there is sufficient justification.”

The consultation process has begun and experts and members of the public are invited to register their views.