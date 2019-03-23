Robbie McIntosh attack victim fights on to ensure public know who chose to release ‘monster’

A woman who was lucky to survive a brutal assault by Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh hopes she will finally get the answers she deserves after an MSP gave assurances over her case.

Linda McDonald, 53, was left fighting for her life following a brutal attack by Law murderer McIntosh in Templeton Woods in August 2017.

McIntosh, who had been serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll – committed when he was just 15 – was on day release from prison at the time.

Linda was previously told that a report into the circumstances surrounding McIntosh’s release and the attack, which is being compiled by Angus Council, may never be published publicly.

Now MSP Joe FitzPatrick has taken up her fight for answers.

A draft report was shared with members of the Strategic Oversight Group with a two-week consultation period now under way to determine whether details will be made public.

Mr FitzPatrick shared correspondence from Kirsty Lee, service leader, child protection and review, children, families and justice, people directorate, at Angus Council.

She said: “The independent reviewer, chair of the strategic oversight group and myself will liaise to finalise a report that can be signed off by the group before being presented to chief officers.

“I cannot give an indication of how long this will take but we have assurance from all parties that this will be treated with high priority so as not to have any unnecessary delays.”

Linda is pleased with the latest developments.

She said: “Joe’s persistence with my case gives me confidence that I will get answers to my questions and find out who was responsible for letting that beast out without strict monitoring or supervision.

“I have made it clear to all people I have been in contact with in this investigation that I want transparency and an apology.

“I am also determined that the findings from the investigation are made public so that everyone that has been shocked and outraged by that monster’s release can see clearly who was responsible.

“This is not just about my family, it’s about Anne and her family too. I won’t get closure until this happens.”