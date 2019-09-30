Robbie lauds his quickfire Dundee United side after 6-0 mauling of Morton

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson hailed his side’s quickfire start in their 6-0 mauling of Greenock Morton.

The Tangerines kept their place at the summit of the Championship table after thrashing David Hopkin’s side at Tannadice, though they remain there only on goal difference alongside Ayr United.

Star striker Lawrence Shankland kept up his incredible start to life at the club with yet another hat-trick, breaking a club record held by club great Peter McKay.

Shankland now has 13 goals in his first seven league matches, compared to McKay’s 12 while Finn Dossing managed 10 in the same time.

His first came within a minute and inside five he had two to set his side on their way to victory (see video further down article).

Boss Robbie said: “I think if you get a goal early it makes all the difference, really.

“Probably the two starts in this game and the Arbroath one were similar but last weekend we hit the post then went flat while this time we got a goal early and that meant the opposition had to open up.

“That meant we got the chance to play.”

That allowed Paul McMullan to add a third before the break.

The winger and Shankland added another goal each in the second period before Logan Chalmers nodded in his first league goal for the club to complete the rout.

The Tannadice gaffer is delighted to see his main striker banging in the goals but is pleased to see more than just the name Shankland on the scoresheet.

Robbie added: “To be honest, he will get the plaudits again because he got his goals but the pleasing thing for me was that we got another two from McMullan and one from Chalmers.

“Also, I think to a man there wasn’t anyone who was under par. They were all either par or above it so that’s great.”

© SNS

Left-back Jamie Robson missed out but Robbie was pleased with how his re-jigged defence coped.

“We lost Jamie Robson during the week after he twisted his ankle. He couldn’t play but we had Liam Smith to go there and he regularly played there while at Hearts and Ayr.

© SNS

“Paul Watson came in and slotted in so I was pleased with those two.

“It was also good for Troy Brown to get 90 minutes. I think that was his first full match for about three months.”