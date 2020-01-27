Gaffer Neilson hails gritty performance as Dundee United battle for a point against Morton

Boss Robbie Neilson has hailed the Dundee United faithful for sticking with his side as they came within moments of a shock home defeat to Morton.

The runaway Championship leaders were heavy favourites against eighth-placed Ton but fell behind to an early Kalvin Orsi header.

A stubborn defence kept the Tangerines out in a frustrating day for the home side until star man Lawrence Shankland popped up with a stoppage-time equaliser (see video below).

© SNS

Robbie says it would have been easy for supporters to head for the exits before the end but was delighted their patience with their team paid off.

He said: “The fans showed the togetherness we’ve got here and belief in their team.

“It’s very easy for fans to get disappointed and negative and maybe leave early but they know that the players will work hard to the last minute.

“We gave them something back in the 89th minute and continued to push after that for the winner.”

He added: “It’s always going to be difficult after losing a goal early. They lost 6-0 here last time so they sat in and tried to make it as hard as they could for us.

“We’re trying to beat 11 men who are within 20 yards of their goal. Our quality wasn’t as good as it has been – we were a wee bit slow in moving the ball.

“The draw was the least we deserved, though, and it’s another point on the board. It’s a step forward in the league, with Inverness getting beaten. We’re 18 points ahead.

“The league is about getting more points than anyone else. That’s it. It doesn’t matter how you do that.”

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

Striker Osman Sow made his first start since May and impressed Robbie after returning from loan at Kilmarnock.

“I was delighted for Osman,” the manager added.

“Although he hasn’t played a lot he showed the quality in his link-play.

“His awareness and touch for the goal that was chalked off was top level. I’m just disappointed it was offside.

“When he came back from Kilmarnock we had a chat and he was telling me it’s the first time he’s felt (injury) free and smooth.

“We need to make sure we maintain that and don’t push him too hard.”

United travel to Easter Road tomorrow night to face Hibs in a Scottish Cup fourth round replay, following their 2-2 draw at Tannadice on January 19.

This Saturday, the Tangerines play hosts to Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, who have pushed United close in previous ties this season, the Red Lichties leading 1-0 after 88 minutes, before a late Shankland double saved his side’s blushes in September.