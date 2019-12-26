Robbie expects a tougher challenge for United at Friday’s derby

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson expects a tougher task than they faced earlier in the season when Dundee call in for the derby tomorrow night.

United ran out 6-2 winners when the teams last met at Tannadice at the end of August, with the Terrors again downing their city rivals, this time 2-0, at Dens last month.

Despite the difference in the scorelines, Robbie was more pleased with his side’s display in the recent fixture.

However, he warns it will be a much tougher challenge this time round as they welcome a Dark Blues side unbeaten in their last three.

“I actually thought the game at Dens was better for us – I thought we controlled it more,” Robbie said.

“The scoreline in the first derby at Tannadice was great but, when you actually looked at the whole game, we probably weren’t in as much control as we’d like.

“In the second game at Dens we looked quite strong and it’s difficult to go to your rivals across the road and have quite as much of the game.

“Tomorrow night will be 200mph. Dundee are a very good team and they’re on the back of two wins on the bounce.

“They’ve got a lot of good players and strength in depth coming off the bench. We know it’s going to be a very hard game.

“They’ve definitely improved since the game at Tannadice. Obviously, it came quite early in the season and they’d made a lot of changes in the summer.

“It takes you three or four months to get that continuity into your group where guys start to know how each other play.

“We’re starting to get that as well. We’re getting stronger so I think it will be a better game but, hopefully, one where we still come out on top.”

The Terrors are on a good run of form themselves as they look to win their 10th match in a row and maintain their 100% home record.

However, Robbie is stressing the most important thing is they stay top of the Championship as they hunt down the title.

He added: “You need to focus on the next game. When you play at a club like Dundee United and you’re in the Championship, you need to win every game.

“We need to keep it calm and make sure we’re focused on the next one. If we do have a blip then we try to rectify it in the following game.”