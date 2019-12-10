Dundee United boss Robbie expecting tough battle against Morton tonight

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists he is preparing his side for a different battle as they head to Morton tonight.

United take on the Ton in Greenock this evening after the fixture was postponed 10 days ago due to a frozen pitch.

And boss Robbie is expecting a different challenge from David Hopkin’s men than the one they faced in downing Alloa 2-1 at Tannadice on Saturday.

“They’ve had their struggles away from home but at home they’re very good,” he said ahead of the Cappielow clash.

“They’ve picked up all their points there and beat a lot of good teams.

“They play to their strengths, they’ve got a physical team and always, generally, have two up front whatever system they play.

“It’s quite aggressive so we know it will be a different game from Saturday where it was about us moving the ball quickly and dominating the game.

“Down there it will be a battle. It’ll be about dominating second balls and trying to bring our quality to the game.”

And with Morton fighting down at the bottom of the Championship table in eighth, leaders United know they are in for a tough night if they are to make it seven wins on the bounce and extend their lead at the top.

Robbie added: “Any time you go to Morton, it doesn’t matter if they’re at the top of the league or down at the bottom, it’s going to be a hard game.

“I remember playing down there years ago and it’s always the same.

“It’s the same type of game, 200mph, they use set-plays and throw-ins well and we have to play like that as well with the nature of the pitch.”

On the injury front, Robbie confirmed Lawrence Shankland (thigh) could be fit enough to be involved from the start. However, he will most likely begin the match on the bench.

Peter Pawlett (ankle) and Cammy Smith (knee) are likely to miss out altogether.

“Cammy’s had a wee issue the last few days with his knee, it’s just been a bit tight.

“He was on the bench on Saturday but he felt it a bit in the warm-up so we just took him out.

“We’re not really sure he’ll make it but we’re looking at it.

“Pawlett rolled his ankle last Thursday, not to the extent of the previous one, but he wasn’t ready for Saturday.

“We’ll see how he is but will he be back for tonight? Probably not but maybe Saturday.”

