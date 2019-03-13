Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson disappointed to see Osman Sow pick up further injury

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson admits he was disappointed to see striker Osman Sow come off injured in their 2-1 loss to Partick Thistle last Saturday.

The big Swedish hit man had to exit proceedings after just 21 minutes at Firhill after pulling up unchallenged in the Partick half.

He was replaced by fellow-forward Pavol Safranko as it was apparent he had aggravated a calf problem which has dogged his time at Tannadice so far.

Since signing for the Terrors in January, the 28-year-old has only made five appearances, with his short run-out in Glasgow his first start.

He is yet to have the desired impact for the Tangerines but boss Robbie insists that it will come when the former Hearts man is fully fit.

He said: “He just tweaked his calf a wee bit and it’s been difficult for him, stop-start a wee bit but you can see the quality he brings.

“The way he started the game with his linking and making runs in behind was good but he just felt it tighten up so we felt we had to take him out.”

As Ross County’s 2-1 win over Falkirk last night stretched their lead over second-place United at the top of the Championship to 11 points, Robbie reiterated his desire for them to not give up the fight for the title.

However, he conceded for the first time that the play-offs may now be their best shot at promotion to the Premiership.

He added: “It’s going to be very, very difficult now to try to challenge at the top dropping those points.

“There’s those play-offs, though, which we can still go through but we’re still aiming to try to hunt down Ross County as much as we can.”