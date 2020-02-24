Dundee United gaffer Robbie aims to get title ‘over the line’ as side sit with 21-point lead

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson is keeping cool on title talk as he aims to finish the job.

United took a massive step towards the Championship crown with Friday night’s 2-1 win over second-placed Inverness at Tannadice (see video further down).

The result stretches the gap at the top of the table to 21 points with 11 games left to play but Robbie insists they are still not getting ahead of themselves.

“It was a massive game for us and to get the three points is great,” he said.

“With the position we are in in the league, and Inverness being the nearest contenders at the moment, it was a big statement.

“Also coming off the back of a wee sticky patch, which was well spoken about with doubts being put in to everyone and questions being asked if we’re going to do it, we managed to show on Friday night we’re a strong team. We deserve to be where we are.

He added: “We’re in a good position but it’s all about that final step to get over the line which can sometimes be the hardest one.

“We managed to take a big step on Friday night but we now focus on going to Dunfermline on Saturday, making sure we take three points and another step.

“Previously, when I was at Hearts when we did it, it’s always that last wee period that’s the hardest bit to get over the line.

“The last couple of weeks have been difficult because people start to ask questions ‘are they going to get there?’ or ‘are they going to take their foot off the gas?’.

“We’ve managed to prove on Friday night that we’re still at it, still competing and we can beat the second-best team in the league.”

Robbie was also pleased to see his Terrors side answer some of their critics after a three-game winless run in the league as goals from Louis Appere and Lawrence Shankland won the day either side of Jordan White’s leveller.

“I think it was a sticky patch and we had it earlier in the season, too, when we lost down at Ayr but then did quite well before getting turned over at Alloa and Queen of the South.

“We managed to turn it around then we’ve had two draws and a loss in the last three league games which, for us, wasn’t acceptable.

“But we’ve managed to turn it around again on Friday night and that should kick us on for the rest of the season.”