Man denies trying to rob 76-year-old woman at Dundee sheltered housing complex

A man has denied trying to rob a 76-year-old woman at a sheltered housing complex.

Gary Ledger, 39, is accused of assaulting the woman on January 27 at the Stirling Street complex.

He allegedly pushed a door to stop the woman from entering before lunging at her, struggling with her and seizing her handbag.

It is alleged that Ledger tried to pull the handbag in an attempt to rob the pensioner.

Ledger appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Perth to plead not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued his first diet until February. Ledger will remain in custody until then.