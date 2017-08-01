Dundee boss Neil McCann reminded Roarie Deacon he lit up Sunday’s derby at times as he hailed his performance despite a penalty miss ending the game on a sour note for the winger.

Throughout the game, the former Sutton United man gave marker Tam Scobbie a torrid time down the right wing.

His final ball might have been lacking at times and, in the end, it was his final penalty that was saved by United keeper Harry Lewis that gave their rivals a bonus point and saw them top the group.

However, Dens gaffer Neil was delighted with the showing from the man he signed early in the summer.

He said: “I’m really sad for Roarie being the one feeling it after the game because I thought he was terrific, I really did.

“You bring a player to a team and up to Scotland where he’s a virtual unknown to light the game up, get the fans excited and I thought he was absolutely unplayable at times. I told him that.

“That’s why he’s here, he is going to be so exciting this season and he’s not at full speed yet.

“It’s a different game up here in Scotland, it’s a lot quicker but when he’s one-v-one he’ll cause a few problems for defenders.”

Despite effectively drawing the game, Neil was “disappointed” his side lost out in the bonus-point-deciding penalty shootout, insisting they deserved to take all three.

In the end, though, it didn’t matter as the two were paired together again in round two.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game and ultimately didn’t win the group but I thought we did more than enough to win the game. I thought we were the better side.

“I think you could see toward the latter stages we had United asking for how long to go so we knew we were forcing the issue.

“Ultimately, though, it’s about getting through. A big side fell on Saturday in Hearts and we did it last year, that sets you off on a bad foot, so qualification was a must.

“When I went into the dressing-room after the game it was quiet and I said I wanted another crack at them — we got that and a cheer went up, that’s not again being disrespectful or arrogant, it’s just a fantastic game to be involved in.

“It was a great advert for Scottish football.”