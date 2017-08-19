Roarie Deacon fitness boost for Dundee

Dundee boss Neil McCann has welcomed winger Roarie Deacon back into his thoughts for today’s clash at Aberdeen.

The former Sutton United wideman missed last week’s defeat at Hamilton after picking up a knock in the Betfred Cup derby victory against Dundee United.

Striker Sofien Moussa has responded well to his knee surgery and is expected back in the next month to ease any worries of something more serious.

The good news doesn’t extend to the Dark Blues’ other injury worries, however, with Randy Wolters still out with hamstring trouble and skipper Darren O’Dea set for three weeks out.

Neil said: “Darren is struggling, he’s probably looking at three weeks now with the scan properly assessed, which is a bit of a blow. He took a knock on his knee and the scan said he’d injured one of his ligaments.

“Moussa’s prognosis is we’re hoping three or four weeks, all going well, which is good.

“The surgeon was delighted with him. He’s the type of boy saying he’ll be back quicker. However, you can’t rush with a knee injury, you have to be careful but we’re hopeful about three or four weeks.”

The Dens boss also distanced himself from reports of a move for former Celtic kid Denny Johnstone.

“No, that obviously comes to the fore because Moussa’s going to be missing for a few weeks, you can see that’s a striker’s position available.

“We’d probably still like to get something in there but not Denny.”