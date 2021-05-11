Roadworks to close parts of the A823 for three nights

Concrete investigations on the overbridge that carries Masterton Road over the M90 will cause three nights of disruption to drivers in Fife.

The works, which will be carried out by BEAR Scotland between 10pm and 6am from May 18 to May 21, will cause the closure of two slip roads connecting to the M90 and A823.

The closures

On the nights of May 18 and May 19 between 10pm and 6am, the A823(M) northbound on-slip at M90 Junction 2 will be closed.

A diversion will be signposted via the A823(M) southbound on-slip at M90 Junction 2 and Junction 1c Admiralty.

And on May 20, between the same hours, the A823(M) southbound off-slip at M90 Junction 2 will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

A diversion will again be signposted via M90 Junction 1c Admiralty and the M90 northbound Junction 2 off-slip.

BEAR has consulted with all relevant stakeholders in order to make them aware of the disruptions.

It has also guaranteed that staff will adhere to social distancing guidelines while working on the site.

‘We thank motorists for their patience’

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Concrete investigations are an essential part of our maintenance regime, providing us with critical information to identify any defects at an early stage and preserve the integrity of our network.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journey and check the Traffic Scotland website and Twitter account for live travel information.”