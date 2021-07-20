Roadworks to close M90 at Kelty for three nights

Motorists are set to face disruption as a section of the M90 is to close for overnight roadworks.

Resurfacing works are set to commence next week and are expected to last for three nights on the southbound section at Kelty.

Bear Scotland confirmed work is scheduled to start on Monday July 26 with the project expected to be completed by Thursday July 29.

Closures

The M90 southbound will be closed just after junction five slip road until the junction four slip road between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.30am.

All southbound traffic will be diverted off the M90 at junction five on to the B996 to Kelty before re-joining the M90 at junction four via Station Road and Cocklaw Street during these times.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said the £150,000 investment will strengthen the section of the M90 as they address defects on the road surface.

‘We thank motorists for their patience’

He added: “The traffic management in place is essential for ensuring the safety of our team as well as motorists, however we’ve planned the project to take place overnight and have arranged for traffic management to be removed during the daytime to help limit disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the M90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”