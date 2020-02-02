Roadworks to cause five days of disruption in Dundee city centre

Motorists will face major disruption when five days of city centre roadworks begin next week.

Resurfacing and maintenance works are being carried out meaning the junction that connects Courier Place, Reform Street and Meadowside will be closed until Saturday.

The work will cause problems for taxis drivers as it will cut access to the rank in the Nethergate.

Rod Alexander, a 45-year-old cabbie, said: “It’ll definitely cause a disruption.

“I think it’s going to encourage people to take a short cut through the taxis and buses-only lane, which is really not good for us.

“People do that already, even though they shouldn’t, and I think that this is just going to encourage that.

“It’ll be frustrating to get through. We won’t be able to get to the rank at the Nethergate without going all the way around.

“They always do a lot of roadworks and maintenance right before the end of the financial year.

“It’s a major route through the city centre, so there’s definitely going to be disruption if they close it.”

There are also fears that the junction’s closure will have a negative impact on many of the businesses on Reform Street, with access to the road closed off.

Hawre Osman, owner of Dundee Barbers, said: “If they close it, it will impact us but not loads.

“A lot of our business does come from people driving in and parking on the street before getting a hair cut.

“Still, I understand that they have work to do on the roads.

“One week won’t be the biggest impact on us, we should be fine.

“I’m sure people will accept them doing the roadworks, as long as they don’t say a week and take a month.”