Roadworks on Tay Road Bridge this morning

Motorists are being warned that roadworks are taking place on the Tay Road Bridge.

The works, towards the southern end of the bridge, are causing lane restrictions northbound and southbound.

Further south, traffic is being held on the A90 northbound at the Forth Road Bridge while debris is being removed.