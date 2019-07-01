Roadworks could cause major headache for shopkeepers in Dundee

Local residents are being reassured over forthcoming roadworks that will see part of a vital thoroughfare closed for several weeks.

Fintry Drive is to close from the junction at Forfar Road to Finella Place, affecting several bus routes and limiting access to several local businesses, from Monday.

The closure will allow council workers to carry out resurfacing of the road, which is peppered with potholes.

Local businessman Mohammed Issa, owner of the 1st Stop 2 Shop convenience store on Fintry Drive, says his customers are extremely concerned about the closure.

However, Dundee City Council – which is carrying out the repairs through arms-length contractor Tayside Contracts – has given assurances that the shops will remain accessible during the works.

“I have concerns, and my customers have concerns, about the road closing,” Mr Issa said.

“It’s going to be closed for three weeks and I don’t know if everyone’s aware of how they’re going to get around. I hope people will be able to get across to the shops because a lot of older people live around here and can’t walk far.

“I know the works have to be carried out but I hope there are plans so people can still get to the shops.”

Xplore Dundee has confirmed its 32/32a, 9/10 and 9/9a/9c services will be redirected, largely along Fintry Road from Fountainbleau Drive avoiding Forfar Road.

However, the redirection away from the A90 means the pension office on Jack Martin Way will not be serviced by buses during the works.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Access to the shops will be maintained for pedestrians and deliveries.

“Vehicles will also have access to the shop outwith periods where the road surface is being excavated and asphalt is being laid.

“Diversions will be clearly signposted.”