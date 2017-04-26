Scottish Water’s £5 million mains upgrade across Dundee is moving on to the next phase of the project.

Work, which is being carried out for Scottish Water by Caledonia Water Alliance, will begin next week in the Clepington Road area with a rolling programme planned to minimise any disruption to customers in the area.

The initial work has been revised slightly and is due to start on Monday, last four weeks and see a closure eastbound for two weeks between Provost Road and Arklay Street, with a diversion along Caird Avenue/Moncur Crescent/Dens Road/Arklay Street.

When this is complete there will be a westbound closure for two weeks between Arklay Street and Provost Road, with a diversion along Arklay Street/Dens Road/Moncur Crescent/Caird Avenue.

The works will then move on to another section of Clepington Road, details of which will be notified to affected customers well in advance.

There may also be a disruption to water supplies but anyone affected will be notified at least 48 hours in advance.

During all works there may be a need for traffic management, including road closures and if this is the case it will be done in full consultation with Dundee City Council and with every effort to minimise any disruption for customers.