Roadworks have started on a Dundee street as part of a housing development.

Finavon Street, in the Fintry area of the city, is set to be transformed with 56 houses being built.

The street will be closed in sections for 12 weeks to allow as the work is carried out.

The work is set to take place between Fintry Road and Fintry Drive.

Streets around Fintry Drive, Fintry Street and Finavon Street are currently closed off and have diversions in place.

Today residents raised concerns about the works.

Patricia McMullen, 61, of Finavon Street, said: “Already there are issues with parking and for people getting access to their houses.

“I am disabled and my daughter comes to help me most days.

“She has been finding it difficult to get access and to get parked.

“The streets here are narrow and I don’t know how a car hasn’t been hit yet by some of the big machinery being used on the development.

“It’s good there are new houses being built but it’s causing major disruption for local residents and it is only going to get worse.”

Jodie Kidd, 32, who also lives in Finavon Street, said: “The streets are getting closed off in sections, which is causing disruption for residents.

“It’s bad enough just now but I think it’s going to get worse.

“Once the roads are closed off, nearer the top of the street close to the dual carriageway, I think the problems will really start.

“On some days, especially Fridays, the traffic on the dual carriageway at the end of Fintry Drive is nose-to-tail all day.

“Some drivers turn into Fintry to try to avoid the congestion on the main road.

“If that happens when some of the roads here are closed, I think it will cause major disruption.”

However, Lynne Short, convener of city development, told the Tele that the work would bring much needed housing to the area.

She said: “It is going to be great to see more homes being constructed in the area. There is a lot of building work going on in Dundee just now — all different types of housing.

“There is a lot of choice, which means there is something for everyone.”

Planning chiefs recommended last year that consent should be given for the planning application by Abertay Housing Association that would see part of Finavon Street transformed, with 34 houses and 22 flats occupying the plot.

The original application included 68 homes but this number was reduced to 56 after one resident living in the area refused to move from his home.