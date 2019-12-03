Roadworks and broken lights cause problems for Broughty Ferry drivers

Motorists in Broughty Ferry struggled faced more roadwork misery as traffic mounted up in the area over the weekend.

Broken traffic lights on Claypotts Road led to confusion for drivers on Saturday and Sunday as many struggled at the busy junction.

They have been broken several times before, causing frustration for many Broughty Ferry residents.

Jason Beveridge, driving instructor with Drive with Jason, said: “The broken lights are causing chaos on the Claypotts road. It’s really dangerous.”

Motorists travelling from Monifeith to the Ferry also experienced issues due to roadworks at the junction between Grange Road and Ferry Road.

Broughty Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan said: “It’s frustrating as the road is one of the busiest in the area.

“There’s never a good time to do these kind of roadworks, but at least it’s not at a busier time like the week before Christmas.”

Mr Duncan also commented on the broken traffic lights at Claypotts, saying: “It’s one of the biggest junctions there is and I would hope that whenever anything goes wrong then it is repaired as soon as possible.”