Areas in Dundee affected by roadworks from yesterday include:

Euclid Street/Euclid Crescent — closed westbound for one month with full closures for short durations of up to 48 hours for refurbishment works on DC Thomson building.

Constable Street, westbound St Roques Lane to Dens Street, and St Roques Lane — closed for seven months for facilitating development works.

Ann Street (at Hillbank Road for 205m west) — closed for 11 weeks for drainage and utility work.

Cowgate, Queen Street to St Andrews Street — closed for one week.

Perth Road, at Arnhall Drive — temporary traffic lights for two weeks for gas main renewal.

Blackness Road, at Rosefield Street — temporary traffic lights until midweek.

Nethergate (West Marketgait to South Tay Street) — closed for two weeks for carriageway resurfacing works.

Hebrides Drive, at Uist Terrace — closed for up to one week for repairs.