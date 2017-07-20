Several roads will be closed in Dundee city centre today for the Olly Murs gig at Slessor Gardens.

Dock Street will be closed between South Union Street and Commercial Street closed at 2pm. It will reopen in the early hours of Friday morning.

Traffic will be diverted through Whitehall Crescent, Whitehall Street and High Street.

Thomson Avenue (from South Union Street to South Commercial Street) will be closed to eastbound traffic from Riverside Drive at 2.30pm, reopening at midnight.

Traffic will be diverted around Marketgait to approach the Tay Road Bridge from the east.

Castle Street (from Exchange Street to Dock Street) and Whitehall Crescent (from Crichton Street to Dock Street) will both be closed from 4pm Thursday to midnight.

Earl Grey Place East and West, South Crichton Street and South Castle Street closed at 8am on Monday to allow the stage to be constructed. It will reopen at 6pm on Saturday July 22.

Dundee City Council has released a map with a full rundown of the roads that will be closed before, during and after the event.

City Centre bus stops will be relocated to Ward Road, Seagate, Seagate Bus Station and Commercial Street on the day of the event.

In terms of parking, Dundee City Council will be operating a £2 after 2pm flat rate fee in Greenmarket (DD1 4QB), Gellatly Street (DD1 3RB) and Olympia (DD1 3JU) multi storey car parks.

Multi-storey car parks are free after 6pm.

Disabled person badge holders may park free of charge and without time limit in any council car park or on-street parking bay.

The council is urging folk not to park in City Quay unless you have a resident parking pass.

Traffic wardens and police will patrol City Quay during events and will remove or ticket any vehicles found to be violating local parking restrictions.