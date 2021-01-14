Thursday, January 14th 2021 Show Links
Roads and schools closed after Tayside was hit by heavy snow overnight, with people advised not to travel in affected areas unless necessary

by Blair Dingwall
January 14, 2021, 9:13 am
Roads and schools have been closed, with traffic issues mounting, after Tayside was hit by heavy snow overnight.

Locals in Perthshire woke up to wintry scenes on Thursday morning after freezing temperatures led to white-out conditions in some areas.

Met Office amber and yellow warnings are in place across the local area throughout the day due to the freezing weather.

Police have warned people in the affected areas to travel with caution, or not at all.

Major snowfall was reported in parts of Perthshire on Thursday morning, with the white stuff also landing in Dundee and Angus.

Sixteen Perth and Kinross schools that remained open to the children of key workers and vulnerable people were forced to close completely. In Angus, Isla Primary has been shut due to “access issues”.

Snowfall has forced the closure of the A93 Perth to Braemar road around the Spittal of Glenshee.

Major snow is also being reported on the A82 between Tyndrum and Bridge of Orchy, on the western fringes of Perthshire, with driving conditions reported as “difficult”.

Buses are being hit by travel delays due to the conditions, with some services suspended.

A spate of accidents took place across local roads overnight into Thursday morning, although it isn’t clear how many were linked to the weather.

There were incidents on the A9 near Perth, and between Aberuthven and Gleneagles. All lanes were also southbound on the Friarton Bridge from 2am until about 8am.

An incident also closed the southbound A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at Laurencekirk from Wednesday night until about 3am.

Elsewhere staff at the Tay Road Bridge warned of slippery conditions on the route.

