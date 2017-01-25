Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mum has warned that a child could be injured or killed outside a Dundee primary school because of irresponsible parking.

Emma Dorrian is calling on the city council to enforce parking restrictions — and for motorists to behave more considerately — after two recent incidents outside St Andrew’s Primary School in St Leonard Place.

Emma, 34, provided first aid to an 11-year-old boy after he was in collision with a car there on December 19. The youngster was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for a leg injury.

Then, last Thursday, Emma’s son Aydin, seven, was involved in a collision with a vehicle. Although he wasn’t seriously hurt, police and ambulance attended the incident.

Emma, who lives in Downfield, said: “There were seven cars parked illegally on Friday, despite my boy’s accident the day before. It makes me feel sick.

“It’s only a matter of time before another child is in an accident considering that’s two in four weeks.

“It seems it’s going to take for their own child to be hurt to make people think about their actions.”

Emma, a district nurse for NHS Tayside, said the accident had affected Aydin and sister Ami, nine.

She said: “I felt terrible — I struggled to eat and sleep.

“I felt sick and so anxious going to the school. Parents need to be sensible with their parking. Also, why are there not safety measures like a zebra crossing or lollipop man in place to allow kids to get across the road safely?”

A council spokesman said the matter was being looked into.

He added: “The council will be arranging visits to the location and speaking to Police Scotland.

“Traffic around schools is looked at in detail by the ongoing school parking working group.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were aware of both incidents.