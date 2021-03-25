‘Road safety and air quality matter’: Measures preventing right-hand turns on busy Dundee road confirmed

Residents have backed new measures which will improve the safety of drivers and pedestrians on one of Dundee’s busiest roads.

A central island will be installed on Lochee Road near the junctions with Cleghorn Street and Rankine Street by Dundee City Council, preventing right hand turns in the area.

The work is expected “within the next few months” providing there are no further coronavirus restrictions which could impact it.

The area has been blighted with numerous accidents over the years and traffic regularly backs up at peak times.

After the work is carried out, drivers will not be able to turn right from:

Cleghorn Street on to Lochee Road

Lochee Road on to Cleghorn Street

Rankine Street on to Lochee Road

Left hand turns at the busy junctions will not be affected, but drivers will not be able to cross the road from Rankine Street on to Cleghorn Street, or vice versa.

Details on whether road closures will be required while the work is carried out is still to be determined, a council spokesman said.

What do locals think?

Dorothy Walls, who lives on Lochee Road, says she has seen plenty of accidents in her six years living on Cleghorn Street.

“For a while I was seeing accidents about once a week, but it has been quieter since lockdown,” she said.

“But it is one of the busiest roads in the city and that junction is a bad one.

“You’ll see a lot of drivers get impatient if they are stuck behind a car waiting to turn right, but can’t because of all the traffic. You hear a lot of beeping from the backed up cars.

“I think stopping right turns there is a good idea. It will be safer.”

Tranquillo Pignatiello has lived on Cleghorn Street for around four years but avoids the Lochee Road junction if he can.

He said: “It’s a bit of a blind spot, even if you are turning left. The way the road and pavement is, with the shops and parked cars, means you often can’t see incoming traffic.”

Councillor pleased at progress

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson, who first raised the issue at a city development meeting several years ago, said it will make the area safer and keep traffic flowing.

Mr Macpherson also highlighted that having traffic flow eased will improve air quality in the area.

Lochee Road has previously ranked among the worst polluted streets in Scotland.

Mr Macpherson said: “There have been a number of minor accidents at the junction (with Lochee Road and Cleghorn Street) and following my request to the then director of city development (Mike Galloway) some time ago, it was agreed to include the junction for a safety audit and any resulting improvements.

“The feedback from residents has been that the right turn out of Cleghorn Street into Lochee Road is a potential safety issue.

“It also, at busy times, leads to tailbacks at the junction in Cleghorn Street, in an area of known and longstanding air quality problems.

“This is a sensible improvement and much needed. Road safety and air quality matter and these actions will help at this location.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “This scheme is still at the design stage and yet to be programmed for construction.

“The designers will liaise with the construction team for the traffic management arrangements.”