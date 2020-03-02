Road rage man apologises ‘unreservedly’ after jumping on stranger’s car in Dundee

A man convicted of wrecking a stranger’s car after jumping on it in a bizarre road rage incident has “apologised unreservedly” for the damage he caused.

Ewen MacDonald, 45, admitted to climbing on top of Hugh Edens car and repeatedly jumping on the roof, bonnet and windscreen when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this week.

The attack, which took place on Clepington Road on April 11 last year, was sparked after Mr MacDonald was labelled a “fat ****** *****” by Mr Edens – who had been angered by the former’s driving.

Speaking to the Tele, Mr MacDonald admits he regrets the actions he took on the day but put his behaviour down to the “blind rage” he felt at the time.

“Clepington Road can be mayhem when it’s busy and I was trying to get across to Butties to find somewhere to park, he explained.

“The boy came up behind me and started to beep his horn before shouting something. I asked my wife what he said.

“Then it was just blind rage and afterwards I did think, ‘what have I done?’.”

The 45-year-also spoke of how his mental health struggles played a role in the outburst — and how the incident is having a lasting impact on his day-to-day life.

Mr MacDonald said: “I have struggled with my mental health all my life and I have been on anti-depressants. There are sometimes where I used to struggle to control my anger.

“I have two teenage kids at school and I also take care of my wife. This whole thing has been difficult on them and there are times when I worry about going out.”

The Arbroath resident has since been subjected to online abuse after a video of the incident was posted to social media and he is urging people to think twice before they pass comment on the situation.

“People have been in the courts for much worse and I feel like I have been vilified. People have the right to their opinions but they need to think about being kind online, just look at what happened with Caroline Flack,” Mr MacDonald said.

“Nobody knows what happens behind closed doors and you would think twice if it was someone in your family in this position.”

Mr MacDonald explained he is ready to face the consequences of his actions and wants his victim and the wider public to know he is sorry.

He said: “I will take my punishment when it comes. The guy will be compensated for the damages and I apologise unreservedly for what I have done. If he just had a bit of patience and waited two minutes, we could all have got on with our day. ”

Referring to the fact he shouted “That’s what 28 stone does” as he leapt up and down on the car, Mr MacDonald added: “I would also like people to know I am not 28 stone.”