A driver who deliberately ran down a man who confronted him over his behaviour towards a newly qualified motorist was today jailed for two years.

John Newlands was following Kylie Stewart – who had only passed her test three months earlier – in Dundee when she stalled her motor.

Newlands sounded his horn before tailgating the 29-year-old down the Kingsway then overtaking her.

Further down the road, her partner, Ronald Lothian, 41, got out to remonstrate with Newlands.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused is unknown to both Miss Stewart and Mr Lothian.

“Miss Stewart passed her driving test around three months prior to this offence and was still nervous when driving.

“She was driving at the roundabout of Coupar Angus Road and Dayton Drive, intending to take the exit of the roundabout which would take her onto the A90 Eastbound.

“As she approached the roundabout, she stalled the car. The accused was behind Miss Stewart’s vehicle in a van and sounded his horn when she did this.”

CCTV footage presented at Dundee Sheriff Court today showed him approach Newlands, telling him he was going to be reported to police.

A scuffle ensued through the open driver’s window before Mr Lothian stepped back into the empty outside lane of the road.

Newlands – who previously served three years in jail for an assault – then pulled out of his lane of traffic and deliberately drove straight into Mr Lothian, sending him flying into the central reservation.

Incredibly, Mr Lothian suffered only minor injuries and managed to get up and give chase as Newlands weaved through traffic and ran a red light to make good his escape.

Fiscal depute Robertson added: “The accused then drove away from the locus and Mr Lothian chased him for a short distance before reporting the matter to the police.”

Newlands, 47, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury committed on Kingsway, Dundee, on July 10 last year.

Defence solicitor Ewan Robertson said: “The complainer was so desperate to confront the accused that he got out of the car before it had even stopped fully.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Newlands for two years, reduced from three for his early guilty plea.

He said: “It seems to me that this was a moment of madness on your part.”