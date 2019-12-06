Road partially closed following smash near Clepington Road in Dundee

Police were called to Arklay Street in Dundee after two vehicles collided shortly after 6pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed there were no injuries during last night’s incident.

One man who lived nearby said he saw three police vehicles at the scene while officers were taking statements from people near the junction with Sandeman Street.

The man added: “When I was coming down I hadn’t seen the smash itself but the police were in the area for a period of time taking statements.

“I’d become concerned as to what was going on as they remained on Arklay Street for a while, I’m pleased to hear no one was injured.”

A police spokeswoman said the incident was now being dealt with by the owners of the vehicles.

She added: “Officers attended a two-vehicle RTC at 6.20pm. Police remained in the area in connection to an unrelated matter.”