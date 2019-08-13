Tuesday, August 13th 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Road in Perthshire closed as crews remove ‘dangerous’ overhanging tree from world’s highest hedge

by Frances Rougvie
August 13, 2019, 2:38 pm Updated: August 13, 2019, 2:39 pm
© DC ThomsonMeikleour Beech Hedge.
Meikleour Beech Hedge.
Part of a Perthshire road has been closed due to a dangerous overhanging tree.

The A93 at Beech Hedges is closed to allow for the tree’s removal as it is “presenting a danger to motorists”.

The Meikleour Beech Hedge, four miles south of Blairgowrie, is the longest hedge in Britain and the highest of its kind in the world.

Perth and Kinross Council apologised for any inconvenience and said they aim to reopen the road as quickly as possible.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The road will be shut for a few hours until this is safely dealt with and drivers are advised to seek a different route.”

