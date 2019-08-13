Road in Perthshire closed as crews remove ‘dangerous’ overhanging tree from world’s highest hedge

Part of a Perthshire road has been closed due to a dangerous overhanging tree.

The A93 at Beech Hedges is closed to allow for the tree’s removal as it is “presenting a danger to motorists”.

— Perth&KinrossCouncil (@PerthandKinross) August 13, 2019

The Meikleour Beech Hedge, four miles south of Blairgowrie, is the longest hedge in Britain and the highest of its kind in the world.

Perth and Kinross Council apologised for any inconvenience and said they aim to reopen the road as quickly as possible.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The road will be shut for a few hours until this is safely dealt with and drivers are advised to seek a different route.”