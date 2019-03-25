Road closures around Dundee including at Watefront and Kingsway could cause delays

A number of road closures around Dundee may affect motorists this weekend and over the next few weeks.

In Maryfield, Morgan Street has temporary traffic lights in place until April 5. The lights have been put in place for Scottish Water work to be carried out.

Earl Grey Place West and Trades Lane be shut for site development works from Monday until mid-May.

There is also a one-way traffic order on Molison Street and Eliza Street from Monday until April 1.

At the Waterfront, South Union Street will be closed from Monday during off-peak times (9.30am-3.30pm) southbound until April 13.

The closure is taking place for landscaping and footway works.

Meanwhile, the A90 Kingsway West (Coupar Angus Road to Buttars Road) westbound lane will be closed overnight from Monday until April 8.

The closures take place between 7.30pm-6.30am for lighting works.

In Ardler, Turnberry Avenue will be closed in two phases from Monday onwards.

The closure will take place for two weeks for carriageway resurfacing works.

Only one phase is to be closed at any one time.

Phase one will involve Dalmahoy Drive to Hazelhead Avenue being closed.

Meanwhile, Hazelhead Avenue to Gullane Avenue will be closed for phase two.