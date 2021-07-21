Closures and delays expected during roadworks in Rosyth

Overnight roadworks in Rosyth will cause road closures and delays next week.

Resurfacing on the A985 will see two streets shut between 8pm and 5am next Wednesday and Thursday.

A diversion will be in place and drivers have been warned to plan ahead as the roadworks will add an estimated nine minutes to journeys.

Closures and diversions

Admiralty Road between Kings Road Roundabout and Hilton Road will be closed during the works.

Brankholm Brae past Unwin Avenue will also close.

A signed diversion route direct traffic around the works between Kings Road Roundabout and Cairneyhill Roundabout via the B980, A823, A907 and A994.

All traffic management for the Rosyth roadworks will be removed during the day.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements to Brankholm Roundabout on the A985 in Rosyth will improve the road surface at this location, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists that we close the carriageway during these works.

“However we’ve scheduled them overnight in order to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before heading out by checking the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter for up to date travel information.