Emergency services were called to the Tay Road Bridge following “concerns” for a man who was seen walking along the northbound carriageway.

Police and the coastguard were called to the incident, which took place around 3am yesterday.

The bridge was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident and led the man to safety.

The man was then taken into the custody of police officers before being taken home.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There was a male walking on the northbound carriageway.

“He was being spoken to by bridge staff and officers removed him from the bridge.

“He was taken home and left in the care of a responsible person.”

A spokesman for the coastguard service said: “We were called at 3.20am after concerns for a man on the Tay Road Bridge.

“We were stood down before responding after being told that police had a man in custody.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson sits on the Tay Road Bridge Board, the organisation which is responsible for the operation, management and maintenance of the bridge.

He said managing unauthorised access to the bridge is one of the priorities of the board.

Mr Macpherson, who has been on the board for two years, said: “Firstly, I am glad to hear the person concerned in this incident is safe.

“Issues around access to the bridge have been discussed at the length during recent board meetings.

“Bridge management do all they can to manage unauthorised access and take incidents like this very seriously.

“Staff are on duty 24/7 and have access to CCTV to ensure all reasonable steps are taken to ensure incidents are limited.

“Sadly, there will be incidents from time to time.

“Bridge staff will continue to try to limit the number of them with the support from police and the care sector.”

A spokesman for the Tay Road Bridge said: “A member of the public gained access to the carriageway by mistake.”